Ja Morant shares positive message after Grizzlies’ season comes to an end

Ja Morant’s rookie season was no doubt a success even if his team did not make the playoffs, and the young guard has a great attitude about the future.

Morant tweeted on Saturday after his Memphis Grizzlies suffered a season-ending loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He said he was “disappointed” about the game’s outcome but excited about the future.

disappointed of the outcome but excited for what’s to come ‼️ #backtowork #trenches — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 15, 2020

Morant’s hashtags say a lot about his mindset too. He talks about going back to work and being in the trenches. He also appreciated the love he got from Portland guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who both came from small colleges just like he did.

much respect to those guys all mid major guards with chips on our shoulders. they paved the way for me and i’m doing it for the ones coming up. https://t.co/uunuL8Obrx — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 15, 2020

Morant recognizes that he has a chip on his shoulder, which will likely drive him towards continued success. You get the sense that this is just the start of a special career in the making and big things to come for both Morant and the Grizzlies.

As a rookie, Morant, who just turned 21, averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 assists, 0.9 steals and made 47.7 percent of his field goals. He is one of three finalists for the NBA Rookie of the Year award and very likely to take home the honor.