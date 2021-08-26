Ja Morant shoots down recent trade rumors involving Grizzlies

Ja Morant fully expects to be running it back with the same core next season from the looks of it.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard took to Twitter this week to shoot down recent trade rumors involving teammates Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson. The two players had been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a potential deal.

Morant replied to the rumors by tweeting “stop it” with a couple of laughing-face emojis. He also reposted a tweet from Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, who said there had been no discussions between the two sides on either Brooks or Anderson. Morant called Sankofa’s report “the truth.”

here go the truth ‼️ https://t.co/RoDNXLpWac — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 26, 2021

Brooks and Anderson were two of the Grizzlies’ regular starters along with Morant last season. The team managed to make their first playoff appearance since 2017 but lost in the first round to the Utah Jazz.

While the trade rumors were certainly interesting, Memphis still has plenty of upside with their roster as it currently stands. They already made a couple of key additions this offseason in veteran center Steven Adams and former lottery pick Jarrett Culver. Getting a full season out of young big man Jaren Jackson Jr. should definitely help their cause too.