Dillon Brooks could be made available for trade by Grizzlies?

Though the bulk of the major offseason moves have likely passed in the NBA, there are certainly some interesting names potentially on the trade market. One of them might come from the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com, the Grizzlies have made it known that forwards Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson are available for the right price. Fedor mentions them as a possible fit for the Cavaliers’ Larry Nance Jr., as Memphis needs to clear some guaranteed contracts off its books and the Cavaliers need wing help.

If Brooks is available, one would figure he’s likely to draw a good amount of interest. The 25-year-old has become known for his perimeter defense, and also carries the ability to score. He’s coming off a season that saw him average 17.2 points per game, and has two seasons remaining on his contract.

Brooks might be able to bring a bit of attitude to a new team, too. He makes for an intriguing trade target if he is indeed available.