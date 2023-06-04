Report hints at potential length of Ja Morant suspension

It is no secret that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is facing a lengthy suspension after flashing a gun on social media for the second time in three months. While the NBA has yet to announce any specific timeframe, a new report is offering a possible hint.

NBA sources told Sam Amico of Hoops Wire that the expectation is for Morant to be suspended for at least the first half of the regular season. Depending on the league’s findings, that could prove to be just the minimum.

Morant received an eight-game suspension during the regular season for flashing a gun, and even met with commissioner Adam Silver over the incident. The meeting with the commissioner made it even more disappointing when Morant did the same thing again in May. Repeating the infraction after meeting with Silver is why a much harsher punishment is likely coming.

Silver hinted prior to the NBA Finals that the league has uncovered plenty of information and are close to a final decision. That the league is not announcing it now for fear of upstaging the Finals suggests it will not be a slap on the wrist.