Adam Silver offers ominous comments on Ja Morant situation

June 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ja Morant looks ahead

Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Silver on Thursday offered some ominous comments regarding Ja Morant.

The NBA commissioner spoke with reporters ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Denver. He was asked about the Morant situation and said they could have issued some discipline but wanted to wait until after the NBA Finals.

Silver also said that the league has “uncovered a fair amount of additional information” regarding Morant.

Silver’s comments and actions — saying they’ve uncovered more and that they would like to wait — suggest there is some significant discipline coming for Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard was given a reasonably light punishment (eight-game suspension) after flashing a gun following a loss to Denver in March. Morant met with Silver before the commissioner determined the discipline for the Grizzlies guard. Silver likely feels personally let down after Morant was seen flashing a gun on Instagram again last month.

