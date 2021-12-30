Ja Morant threw shade at Lakers fans after getting win

Ja Morant was a No. 2 overall pick, but he is definitely No. 1 overall when it comes to clowning the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard had one of his best games of the season on Wednesday against the Lakers, going off for 41 points and outdueling LeBron James in a 104-99 home win for the Grizz. After the game, Morant said it was sweet to send home all the Lakers fans who were in attendance.

“Good game, appreciate the fans rooting for us,” said Morant. “We got a lot of energy we could feed off during the game. Had big moments where we needed it. Even better to send all those yellow, gold, whatever color jerseys you wanna call home sad. You can take that back to L.A.”

For better or for worse, the Lakers have one of the most passionate fanbases in sports. Even during away games for them, you will often seen the crowd populated with the team’s purple and gold jerseys.

As for Morant, he recently returned from a knee injury and has helped the Grizzlies put a stranglehold on the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Wednesday’s win had to feel especially satisfying for Morant too after what happened during his last game against the Lakers.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA Today Sports