 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 25, 2021

Ja Morant shares great message after missing clutch free throw

October 25, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Ja Morant

Ja Morant was the best player on the floor in Sunday night’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, but it was a shot he missed that generated the most headlines. Morant appears to be taking that in stride.

Morant scored 40 points and had 10 assists in the Grizzlies’ 121-118 loss. Had he scored 41, the game likely would have gone to overtime. Morant was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left and Memphis trailing by three. He hit the first two free throws but missed the third.

Following the miss, Morant sent several motivational tweets. He said missing the clutch free throw will only make him stronger.

Morant, a career 75-percent free throw shooter, is one of the best young players in the NBA. He continued to prove that with his performance against the Lakers. He probably did the Lakers a favor by missing that third free throw, as they have already been getting roasted by fans and analysts at the start of the season.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus