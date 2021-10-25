Ja Morant shares great message after missing clutch free throw

Ja Morant was the best player on the floor in Sunday night’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, but it was a shot he missed that generated the most headlines. Morant appears to be taking that in stride.

Morant scored 40 points and had 10 assists in the Grizzlies’ 121-118 loss. Had he scored 41, the game likely would have gone to overtime. Morant was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left and Memphis trailing by three. He hit the first two free throws but missed the third.

Following the miss, Morant sent several motivational tweets. He said missing the clutch free throw will only make him stronger.

failure builds character. — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 25, 2021

how will you respond 12…. ⏳ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 25, 2021

i think i needed dat .. — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 25, 2021

Morant, a career 75-percent free throw shooter, is one of the best young players in the NBA. He continued to prove that with his performance against the Lakers. He probably did the Lakers a favor by missing that third free throw, as they have already been getting roasted by fans and analysts at the start of the season.