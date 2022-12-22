Ja Morant has big trash talk for rest of Western Conference

When it comes to the rest of the Western Conference, consider Ja Morant to be unbothered.

In an interview this week with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Morant was asked which teams in the NBA concerned him as potential roadblocks to an NBA title. The Memphis Grizzlies star replied with the Boston Celtics. But when Andrews mentioned the West, Morant said, “Nah. I’m fine in the West.”

Malika Andrews: "Who do you look at around the league as you're studying and say, 'We're gonna have to run through them?'" Ja Morant: "Celtics" MA: "No one in the West." Ja: "Nah. I'm fine in the West." 👀#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/dh4e5lF1AE — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 21, 2022

The All-Star guard Morant and the Grizzlies are currently tied with the Denver Nuggets for the best record in the conference at 19-11 apiece. But he is right that the West looks a bit suspect this season. The usual top dogs like Phoenix, the LA Clippers, Golden State, New Orleans, Minnesota, and Dallas all look vulnerable right now thanks to either injuries or roster construction.

Even the Grizzlies themselves are struggling to find their footing as their Big Three of Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane have yet to play a single minute together all season. But supreme confidence is just a part of who Morant is (even when he is going up against NBA champions).