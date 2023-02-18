Jabari Smith Jr. makes bold Michael Jordan claim

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. is not too afraid to make a rather bold comment about how he would stack up against present-day Michael Jordan.

Jordan turned 60 on Friday, and Smith honored his birthday by saying the rookie would win in a one-on-one matchup if they played right now. Smith would not even guarantee that Jordan would score on him, only saying that he “might get something.”

Jabari Smith Jr.: "[Michael Jordan is] not beating me right now." Reporter: "He's 60. Today's his birthday." JS: "Okay, Happy Birthday MJ. I'm beating you in 1-on-1 right now." R: "Is he getting any buckets on you to 11?" JS: "Might make something."pic.twitter.com/Pvr5j8nOSJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 17, 2023

“If a 60-year-old beat me, I need to hang it up,” Smith concluded.

Sure, but Jordan is no normal 60-year-old. Smith might ultimately be right, but given what we know about Jordan, this would probably light a fire under the legend.

In the last week, Smith has taken on Jordan and Philadelphia Eagles fans. Clearly, he’s not afraid of tough opponents.