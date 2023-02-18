 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 17, 2023

Jabari Smith Jr. makes bold Michael Jordan claim

February 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jabari Smith Jr in his Rockets uniform

Feb 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. is not too afraid to make a rather bold comment about how he would stack up against present-day Michael Jordan.

Jordan turned 60 on Friday, and Smith honored his birthday by saying the rookie would win in a one-on-one matchup if they played right now. Smith would not even guarantee that Jordan would score on him, only saying that he “might get something.”

“If a 60-year-old beat me, I need to hang it up,” Smith concluded.

Sure, but Jordan is no normal 60-year-old. Smith might ultimately be right, but given what we know about Jordan, this would probably light a fire under the legend.

In the last week, Smith has taken on Jordan and Philadelphia Eagles fans. Clearly, he’s not afraid of tough opponents.

Article Tags

Jabari Smith Jr.Michael Jordan
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus