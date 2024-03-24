Jack Gohlke won fans over with heartfelt quote after Oakland’s exit

March Madness darling Jack Gohlke sure knows how to give a riveting postgame interview.

Gohlke’s Oakland squad gave NC State all it could handle Saturday in a 79-73 overtime loss at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

With the score tied at 66, Oakland had the final possession in regulation but was unable to get a shot off. The Wolfpack controlled the overtime period, limiting the Golden Grizzlies to 1/8 shooting to seal the 6-point victory.

Gohlke addressed a sea of reporters during his postgame press conference. Beyond missing out on a chance to move on to the Sweet 16 in Dallas, Gohlke lamented the end of his team’s everyday moments together at practice.

“I wanted to go to Dallas really bad. All the guys wanted to go to Dallas really bad,” said Gohlke. “But I told them in the locker room, the thing I wanted the most really was to see everyone at practice on Monday. That’s the thing I’m going to miss the most, just seeing my guys every single day.”

“The thing I wanted the most really was to see everyone at practice on Monday" All the feels from Jack Gohlke ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h5OlmOHb9c — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2024

Within just his 48 hours of fame, Gohlke has already dropped several compelling quotes. Fans should be the ones lamenting no longer having Gohlke’s presence in the tournament — both on the court and behind the mic.

Legendary 48 hours 🥹 Salute, Jack Gohlke 🫡 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Z9y9ll3uDg — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2024

Jack Gohlke leaving the tournament after taking down Kentucky and capturing America’s hearts pic.twitter.com/gDZnqrZ8aF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 24, 2024

me to Jack Gohlke pic.twitter.com/FXmUGOQ4YX — big content guy (@bigcontentguy) March 23, 2024

Gohlke’s decision to already cash in on some NIL deals proved to be a wise one given Oakland’s second-round exit.

Gohlke finished with 22 points on 6/17 shooting from the field. Just like in his first-round breakout game against Kentucky, all of his attempts were from beyond the arc.