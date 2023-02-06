Jacque Vaughn offers funny Kyrie Irving injury update

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn at least has a sense of humor about the whole Kyrie Irving saga.

The Nets and Dallas Mavericks are in agreement on a trade that will send Irving to Dallas, but it had not been made official Monday prior to the coach’s pregame media availability. That meant when one reporter asked tongue-in-cheek how Irving’s calf soreness was progressing, Vaughn had to give something of a straight answer.

Jacque Vaughn when asked about Kyrie Irving's calf: "Still sore"😅pic.twitter.com/NgWgTOy2Gs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 6, 2023

“Still sore,” Vaughn responded with a grin.

Calf soreness was the designation the Nets used to rule Irving out of Saturday’s game following his trade request. The real reason for his absence was presumably that the team wanted him kept away while they moved to get rid of him.

The Irving trade was made official not long after Vaughn spoke, meaning he will not need to offer any more semi-serious injury updates.