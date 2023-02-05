Nets’ reported plan for Kyrie Irving revealed

Kyrie Irving informed the Brooklyn Nets this week that he wants to be traded, and the team is reportedly planning to grant his request.

Irving did not play in Saturday night’s game against the Washington Wizards. The Nets listed him as out with “right calf soreness,” and Irving was not at the Barclays Center.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Nets are working to trade Irving and will hold him out until Thursday’s trade deadline.

Brooklyn Nets intend to keep Kyrie Irving sidelined until a trade is finalized ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

There are multiple teams that reportedly have interest in Irving, so a trade seems likely. Nets fans also made it clear on Saturday night that they no longer stand behind the star point guard.

Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. He had been seeking a contract extension from the Nets, but he reportedly became upset with the team over proposed stipulations during the negotiations.