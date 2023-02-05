 Skip to main content
Nets’ reported plan for Kyrie Irving revealed

February 5, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kyrie Irving wearing his Nets uniform

Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving informed the Brooklyn Nets this week that he wants to be traded, and the team is reportedly planning to grant his request.

Irving did not play in Saturday night’s game against the Washington Wizards. The Nets listed him as out with “right calf soreness,” and Irving was not at the Barclays Center.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Nets are working to trade Irving and will hold him out until Thursday’s trade deadline.

There are multiple teams that reportedly have interest in Irving, so a trade seems likely. Nets fans also made it clear on Saturday night that they no longer stand behind the star point guard.

Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. He had been seeking a contract extension from the Nets, but he reportedly became upset with the team over proposed stipulations during the negotiations.

Brooklyn NetsKyrie Irving
