Jacque Vaughn has extremely petty quote after Game 1 loss

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn was not in a good mood after Saturday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and he had one request for the referees going forward.

Vaughn sent a message to the officials after the 121-101 Game 1 loss, suggesting they had failed to call traveling and defensive 3 seconds on Joel Embiid during the series opener.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had a clear message for the officials going into Game 2 after Brooklyn's loss in Game 1: "Hopefully they'll be calling traveling and defensive 3 seconds on the big fella next game. So I look forward to that." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 15, 2023

Vaughn didn’t point to any specific moments in the game, but it’s pretty clear he felt Embiid was getting the benefit of the doubt. Ultimately, delivering the message this way just makes it sound like sour grapes, and he is not the first coach to fall victim to these complaints after just one game in the series.

Embiid scored 26 in the Game 1 win, but the 76ers knocked down 21 threes in the winning effort. That is probably a far bigger reason for Brooklyn’s loss than anything that was or was not called on Embiid.