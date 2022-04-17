Nick Nurse fumes about officiating against Joel Embiid after Game 1 loss

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was left fuming after Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals over how officials handled Joel Embiid.

Nurse thought the Philadelphia 76ers center got away with multiple elbows in the series opener, and that the Raptors were punished with fouls despite being Embiid to the spot at times.

Nick Nurse wanted more calls against Joel Embiid . Thought there were several plays where they beat Embiid to the spot and they didn’t get calls. He also said he thought Embiid had “three or four elbows to the face” and that only one was called. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 17, 2022

Game 1 was certainly physical, and Embiid was at the center of it. He appeared to inadvertently elbow both Khem Birch and Scottie Barnes in the face while playing in the post, and also landed on Barnes’ foot to knock him out of the game. Embiid was assessed a flagrant foul on the play where he struck Barnes in the face. While none of it appeared to be intentional, Nurse clearly feels that allowing it to go unchecked is a big problem.

The Raptors lost Game 1 131-111 and will look to rebound in Game 2. Nurse might be a bit lighter in the pocket by then depending on how the NBA takes these remarks.