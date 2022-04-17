 Skip to main content
Nick Nurse fumes about officiating against Joel Embiid after Game 1 loss

April 16, 2022
by Grey Papke
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was left fuming after Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals over how officials handled Joel Embiid.

Nurse thought the Philadelphia 76ers center got away with multiple elbows in the series opener, and that the Raptors were punished with fouls despite being Embiid to the spot at times.

Game 1 was certainly physical, and Embiid was at the center of it. He appeared to inadvertently elbow both Khem Birch and Scottie Barnes in the face while playing in the post, and also landed on Barnes’ foot to knock him out of the game. Embiid was assessed a flagrant foul on the play where he struck Barnes in the face. While none of it appeared to be intentional, Nurse clearly feels that allowing it to go unchecked is a big problem.

The Raptors lost Game 1 131-111 and will look to rebound in Game 2. Nurse might be a bit lighter in the pocket by then depending on how the NBA takes these remarks.

