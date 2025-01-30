Jaden McDaniels ejected for incident with Devin Booker at end of Suns-Wolves game

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves still do not like each other.

The two teams met in Phoenix on Wednesday night with the Timberwolves emerging victorious by a 121-113 final score. But there were some fireworks before the final buzzer sounded as Suns guard Devin Booker got into it with Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels. As a timeout was called in the closing seconds with the game already decided, Booker and McDaniels started jawing at each other.

At one point, McDaniels poked his finger into Booker’s face and appeared to call Booker a “baby.” Take a look at the video clip.

Upon review, McDaniels was ejected for making contact with Booker, and Booker also received a technical foul for the incident. Additionally, Suns forward Kevin Durant was given a technical for saying something to McDaniels after the scrum with Booker had been broken up.

Wednesday’s game between the two West rivals got very heated. Minnesota head coach Chris Finch was also ejected in the third quarter after getting his second technical foul of the game for complaining to a referee (which led to Finch dropping profanities as he walked off the floor).

Chris Finch gets his second tech and gets ejected, Ant has to pull him away pic.twitter.com/U73BW4XZ6e — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 30, 2025

Phoenix and Minnesota met in the first round of last year’s playoffs with the latter winning in a four-game sweep. The meetings last season were already plenty heated, and now the hostilities have carried over into the next season as well.