Timberwolves reveal extent of Jaden McDaniels’ wall-punch injury

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels punched a wall in frustration during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the stunt likely cost him the remainder of the season.

The Timberwolves announced on Monday that McDaniels suffered fractures of his third and fourth metacarpals in his right hand. McDaniels’ hand has been placed in a cast and he will be out indefinitely.

A report on Sunday said McDaniels will not play again this year.

McDaniels was frustrated after he picked up his second foul in the first quarter of Minnesota’s win over the Pelicans. He walked off the floor after being subbed out and punched a wall in the tunnel on his way to the locker room (video here).

McDaniels, a first-round pick back in 2020, broke out this season on the strength of his defensive play. He emerged as one of the top wing defenders in the league and locked down numerous opposing scorers with his nearly seven-foot wingspan and relentless ball pursuit. He also scored 12.2 points a game on 51.7 percent shooting from the floor and 39.9 percent from 3-point range, which were all career highs.

Between McDaniels’ unfortunate injury and Rudy Gobert’s suspension for punching a teammate, the Timberwolves are not in the position they had hoped heading into Tuesday’s play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers.