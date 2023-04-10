Timberwolves send strong message to Rudy Gobert after fight

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a surprising decision following the physical altercation that took place between two of their players on Sunday.

Rudy Gobert has been suspended by the Timberwolves for one game, according to multiple reports. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is not traveling with the team to Los Angeles, where they will take on the Lakers in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Minnesota finished as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, which means they cannot be eliminated in one game. The winner of their game against the No. 7 Lakers will earn the No. 7 seed and advance to the playoffs. The loser will face the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder to determine who gets the final playoff spot.

The plan is for Gobert to return for whichever game the Timberwolves play after their Tuesday matchup against the Lakers.

During a timeout huddle in the second quarter on Sunday, Gobert exchanged words with teammate Kyle Anderson and stepped over Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in order to punch Anderson in the chest area. You can see the video here.

Gobert was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game after the incident and sent home.

Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game during the regular season. The T-Wolves traded four-first round picks and then some to acquire him from the Utah Jazz last offseason.

While there is some context that might help explain why Gobert’s frustrations got the best of him, the 7-foot-1 center has issued a public apology.