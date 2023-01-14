Jae Crowder blasts Suns amid ongoing stalemate

Jae Crowder appears to be dialing up the pressure on the Phoenix Suns to trade him ahead of next month’s deadline.

Speaking this week with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder called out Phoenix’s management and coaches amid his still-unresolved impasse with the team. While Crowder did speak highly of his Suns teammates, he made clear that he feels blindsided by the way that he has been treated.

“I’ve spoken to every player that I’ve played with on that team and they all have stressed how much they miss [me] and respect my decision, and I’m thankful for their understanding,” said Crowder. “This move of pushing me out the door was a blindsided hit to not only me but my teammates, as you can see from speaking to them and myself and the conversations we’ve had behind closed doors.

“I will continue to prepare myself daily for battle once the call is made and continue to be a leader on the court, locker room, as well as off the court,” Crowder added. “I am thankful my teammates appreciated my leadership. I’m confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization. And this has nothing to do with financial or contract differences.”

Crowder, a top role player for the Suns who made 144 total starts for the team over the previous two seasons (including during their Finals berth in 2021 and their 64-win regular season in 2021-22), has been away from the team all year. The 32-year-old was angered at Phoenix’s preseason plans to start Cameron Johnson over him and eventually agreed to sit out until the Suns could find a trade for him. Even as the Suns have fallen to 21-22 amid injuries to Johnson, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and others, Crowder is still holding out from the team.

Though it recently appeared that one top rival was close to landing Crowder, still no trade has officially materialized (roughly four months now since the start of the stalemate). With the trade deadline scheduled for Feb. 9 and Crowder in the final season of his contract, it seems he is getting pretty impatient with the status quo.