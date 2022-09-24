Jae Crowder tweets, deletes inflammatory message about Suns

In addition to being a professional basketball player, Jae Crowder has now become a professional pot stirrer.

The Phoenix Suns forward Crowder tweeted an interesting message Friday. In response to a post written by Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic on the storylines to watch ahead of Suns training camp, Crowder wrote, “99 WONT BE THERE.!” Crowder then deleted the tweet.

Jae Crowder tweeted and deleted: pic.twitter.com/bC2VnU0Zht — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) September 24, 2022

Crowder, who wears the No. 99 jersey, is entering the final year of his contract with the Suns. He has been a steady two-way starter at the forward position for Phoenix over their last two seasons (which have netted 115 total regular season wins and an NBA Finals berth). But Crowder, 32, now finds himself as the subject of trade rumors with the possibility that fellow forward Cameron Johnson, 26, could usurp his starting spot instead.

It is unclear if Crowder’s tweet meant that he will not be attending training camp (which starts on Sept. 27) or if he envisions himself being off the Suns altogether. But we know that the veteran forward is not happy right now in Phoenix and has even shown interest in an opposing team.