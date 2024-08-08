Jalen Brunson addresses critics of his contract decision

Jalen Brunson was widely praised for foregoing significant money to remain with the New York Knicks and allow the team some added roster flexibility. Some, however, questioned his decision to not maximize his earnings now when he has the opportunity.

Brunson was introduced as Knicks captain on Thursday and addressed his contract decision. He essentially said that the criticism did not matter to him, because he is happy where he is.

Jalen Brunson on his contract extension: "I know a lot of people don't agree with it … but I know I'm comfortable here. This is home for me." 🗽 pic.twitter.com/5DAjPQBQ4v — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) August 8, 2024

“I just knew that if I did this, it would give us a lot of flexibility, and would put us in position to win,” Brunson said. “I know that a lot of people don’t agree with it. There are a lot of people who are thinking it’s not smart from an individual standpoint. I just know that I’m comfortable here. This is home for me. I don’t worry about what anyone else says or what they think. Their opinions are their opinions. That’s perfect. They can have them. I’m just focused on what we’re building here and how we can improve.”

To Brunson, the only thing that really matters is how the Knicks and their fans feel about the contract. We already know the latter group thinks he can do no wrong at this point.

By signing now, Brunson essentially sacrificed $113 million in potential earnings. The Knicks will benefit with some extra room to maneuver around the luxury tax, which will ultimately be good for roster depth.