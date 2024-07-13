Knicks fans had strong reaction to Jalen Brunson’s sacrifice

New York Knicks fans spent the entirety of Friday shouting to the heavens about how much they love Jalen Brunson.

Reports emerged Friday that Brunson made the stunning decision to accept a 4-year, $156.5 million extension offer from the Knicks. The 27-year-old could have guaranteed himself $113 million more had he decided to wait until next season and received a max offer from the Knicks.

The nine-figure sacrifice instantly provided the Knicks with a tremendous financial boost as they navigate building a contending roster throughout Brunson’s prime.

Brunson’s selfless act didn’t go unnoticed among Knicks fans. An outpouring of love for Brunson flooded social media once the news of his new contract went public.

All of NYC to Jalen Brunson: pic.twitter.com/vYYHTksRrR — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) July 12, 2024

Jalen Brunson the next time he pulls up to the Garden pic.twitter.com/bS7x9nJQcs — Knickel & Diming (@Knickel_Diming) July 12, 2024

He plays so incredibly hard, has become a superstar and just took a pay cut for the betterment of his team. Jalen Brunson is the face of New York sports right now. A total throwback athlete and person. He just wants one thing: to win a title. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) July 12, 2024

If anyone ever says a bad word about Jalen Brunson I’m personally engaging in fisticuffs on everything I love watch your mouth when you discuss my franchise PG — Shaun (@iHateShaun) July 12, 2024

Knicks fans weren’t the only ones showing Brunson some serious love. Brunson’s longtime teammate and podcast co-host Josh Hart had a heartfelt reaction to the All-Star’s huge pay cut.

While $156.5 million is no small amount, Brunson has clearly prioritized team-wide winning over personal wealth.

Brunson reportedly has his sights set on helping the Knicks become a dynasty. Making a huge sacrifice for the good of the team is one big step toward making that happen.