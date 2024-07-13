 Skip to main content
Knicks fans had strong reaction to Jalen Brunson’s sacrifice

July 12, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jalen Brunson looks ahead

Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks fans spent the entirety of Friday shouting to the heavens about how much they love Jalen Brunson.

Reports emerged Friday that Brunson made the stunning decision to accept a 4-year, $156.5 million extension offer from the Knicks. The 27-year-old could have guaranteed himself $113 million more had he decided to wait until next season and received a max offer from the Knicks.

The nine-figure sacrifice instantly provided the Knicks with a tremendous financial boost as they navigate building a contending roster throughout Brunson’s prime.

Brunson’s selfless act didn’t go unnoticed among Knicks fans. An outpouring of love for Brunson flooded social media once the news of his new contract went public.

Knicks fans weren’t the only ones showing Brunson some serious love. Brunson’s longtime teammate and podcast co-host Josh Hart had a heartfelt reaction to the All-Star’s huge pay cut.

While $156.5 million is no small amount, Brunson has clearly prioritized team-wide winning over personal wealth.

Brunson reportedly has his sights set on helping the Knicks become a dynasty. Making a huge sacrifice for the good of the team is one big step toward making that happen.

