Knicks being investigated over big free agent signing

The New York Knicks are facing an NBA investigation over their signing of guard Jalen Brunson.

Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo Sports confirmed Monday that the NBA has opened a tampering investigation into the Knicks. The focus of the investigation will be whether the Knicks made contact with Brunson before the official start of the free agency period.

The NBA has begun an investigation into the New York Knicks for alleged tampering regarding free agent pickup Jalen Brunson, sources inform @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 1, 2022

This investigation was inevitable, and the Knicks were probably anticipating it. Brunson signed his four-year, $110 million deal with the Knicks just after the start of free agency, and the team also made roster moves as far back as the NBA Draft to clear salary to sign him. That in itself is not unprecedented, but it looks fishy combined with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s claim that the organization never even got the chance to counteroffer.

The NBA has put an increased focus on tampering violations in recent years. The typical punishment involves the loss of a draft pick, but is handled on a case-by-case basis. The Knicks are not even the only team facing an investigation right now, either.