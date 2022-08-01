 Skip to main content
Knicks being investigated over big free agent signing

August 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jalen Brunson talks with the media

May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) participates in a press conference after game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are facing an NBA investigation over their signing of guard Jalen Brunson.

Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo Sports confirmed Monday that the NBA has opened a tampering investigation into the Knicks. The focus of the investigation will be whether the Knicks made contact with Brunson before the official start of the free agency period.

This investigation was inevitable, and the Knicks were probably anticipating it. Brunson signed his four-year, $110 million deal with the Knicks just after the start of free agency, and the team also made roster moves as far back as the NBA Draft to clear salary to sign him. That in itself is not unprecedented, but it looks fishy combined with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s claim that the organization never even got the chance to counteroffer.

The NBA has put an increased focus on tampering violations in recent years. The typical punishment involves the loss of a draft pick, but is handled on a case-by-case basis. The Knicks are not even the only team facing an investigation right now, either.

