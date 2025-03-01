Sideline reporter went to great lengths to interview 7-foot-3 Bol Bol

An interview with one of the tallest players in the NBA requires appropriate preparation.

Phoenix Suns sideline reporter Amanda Pflugrad went viral after Friday night’s game between the Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans for her unusual interviewing strategy.

Suns big man Bol Bol was the standout on Friday, finishing with a game-high 25 points on 9/12 shooting (including five triples). Bol also had three points, two assists, and two blocks as the Suns won by the blowout final score of 125-108 to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 28-32 on the year.

As she did her interview after the game with Bol, who stands 7-foot-3, Plufgrad was hilariously standing on a small step ladder. Here is the video.

Suns reporter Amanda Pflugrad used a step ladder to interview Bol Bol 😭 pic.twitter.com/JEH1lupIsd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2025

The 25-year-old Bol, now in his sixth NBA season and averaging 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, is the son of late basketball center Manute Bol. Manute was tied with Gheorge Muresan for the tallest NBA player ever at 7-foot-7. Meanwhile, the younger Bol is himself one of the tallest active NBA players, along with the likes of Victor Wembanyama (7-foot-3) and Zach Edey (7-foot-4).

As for Pflugrad, she attended the University of Oregon just like Bol did. Thus, she is plenty familiar with his game and clearly understood the assignment on Friday night. That great piece of innovation by Pflugrad was something that other reporters might be able to learn from (such as this other sideline reporter who once had to interview Edey after a game in college).