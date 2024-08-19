 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 19, 2024

Jalen Brunson announces major personal news

August 19, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Jalen Brunson looks ahead

Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

One of Jalen Brunson’s most eventful years yet has gotten even more so.

The New York Knicks star guard Brunson announced the big news to social media Monday that he is officially a father. Brunson revealed that he and his wife Ali welcomed their daughter Jordyn James Brunson into the world on July 31.

Jalen, 27, and Ali, 28, were high school sweethearts and have been together for over 10 years now. They got married in July of last year.

For the 2024 All-Star Jalen, he averaged a career-high 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per contest for the Knicks last season and also recently agreed to a largely unprecedented new contract extension with the team. Now he and his family have another big reason to celebrate.

Article Tags

Jalen Brunson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus