Jalen Brunson announces major personal news

One of Jalen Brunson’s most eventful years yet has gotten even more so.

The New York Knicks star guard Brunson announced the big news to social media Monday that he is officially a father. Brunson revealed that he and his wife Ali welcomed their daughter Jordyn James Brunson into the world on July 31.

Jalen, 27, and Ali, 28, were high school sweethearts and have been together for over 10 years now. They got married in July of last year.

For the 2024 All-Star Jalen, he averaged a career-high 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per contest for the Knicks last season and also recently agreed to a largely unprecedented new contract extension with the team. Now he and his family have another big reason to celebrate.