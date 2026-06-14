Jalen Brunson’s sister went after his critics following his NBA title win

Jalen Brunson may be taking the high road when it comes to his critics after winning the NBA title, but his sister is not.

Erica Brunson, Jalen’s younger sister, took to X on Sunday and made sure to call out some of those who had criticized Brunson in recent weeks or otherwise demeaned him as a player who could not carry a team to a title. Becky Hammon was Erica’s first callout, a response to the Las Vegas Aces coach’s 2023 comment about Brunson being too small to be any team’s No. 1 option.

Erica was not done there. She also reposted a clip from Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” from back in April, when Cowherd dismissed the Knicks star as “a number two, on a great team a three.”

“Unfortunately I’m petty and idc. WHAT. NOW!!!” Erica wrote. “Where will the goal post move now?”

Unfortunately I’m petty and idc. WHAT. NOW!!! Where will the goal post move now? https://t.co/PxdpGkcEC9 — Erica Brunson (@eribrunson) June 14, 2026

Erica has certainly earned the victory lap. Plenty of people argued that Brunson was too small to lead a team to a title, and he wound up dropping 45 points in the clincher to win Finals MVP and cement his status as one of the greatest Knicks ever.

The younger Brunson is clearly expecting the critics to move the goalposts and find something new to criticize Brunson over. That may or may not be the case, but any arguments against Brunson got a lot tougher to make after Saturday night.