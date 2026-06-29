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Jalen Duren is exploring sign-and-trade out of Detroit

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Jalen Duren smiling
Dec 31, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) prepares to play the Minnesota Timberwolves before the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons might be losing young center Jalen Duren.

On Monday, insider Chris Haynes reported that Duren and the Pistons are a “sizable distance apart” in contract negotiations. Duren is now set to meet with the Sacramento Kings in the hope of working out a sign-and-trade agreement.

Duren, 22, was the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after playing with the Memphis Tigers. Duren was acquired on draft night as part of a three-team trade with the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.

Reports surfaced recently that the Pistons and Duren were far apart in negotiations.

Jalen Duren is reportedly earning $40 million a year, and with the Pistons not wanting to pay that, it makes sense for both sides to move on. Duren averaged 19.5 points per game with 10.5 rebounds, but he averaged just 10.2 points per game with 8.5 rebounds in the playoff run.

The NBA free agency negotiation period begins on Tuesday, and the expectation is that any trade with the Kings would send Domantas Sabonis to the Pistons.

The Pistons also traded center Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies, so there could be a huge need for a big man in Detroit.

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