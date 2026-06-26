Jalen Duren’s future with Pistons is in doubt

The Detroit Pistons ’ offseason plans may be changing rapidly as Jalen Duren ’s future with the team is in serious doubt.

Duren plans to explore sign-and-trade scenarios in free agency after being underwhelmed by the Pistons’ initial contract offer, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. One source indicated that the gap between the two sides is so large that Duren is considering ways to move elsewhere, and that a sign-and-trade is preferred to receiving an offer sheet that the Pistons would likely match.

The Pistons seem at least willing to consider Duren’s objections, as Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the team could consider a sign-and-trade involving Duren and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics .

There’s also a potential backstop emerging for Boston’s Jaylen Brown trade discussions. Detroit is very much weighing the prospect of signing-and-trading restricted free agent Jalen Duren for Brown, sources say, among other conceptual outcomes, if that option remains available… https://t.co/cHzIdOQbTO — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 26, 2026

The Pistons had publicly indicated their desire to keep Duren, who emerged as a genuine star during the regular season. His disappearing act in the playoffs likely complicated things, however, as he wound up averaging just 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. That was a far cry from the 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds he averaged during the regular season.

Duren is eligible for a 5-year, $287.1 million contract extension. Previous reports indicated that the Pistons were likely to offer a fair bit less than that in order to try and prevent him from becoming a restricted free agent.