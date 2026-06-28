Jalen Duren’s contract demands have been revealed

Jalen Duren is in a contract standoff with the Detroit Pistons , and now we know why.

Duren is demanding roughly $40 million per year, or 25 percent of the salary cap, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Pistons, for now, are not willing to offer that.

NBA executives believe Duren and the Pistons will ultimately reach an agreement for somewhere around $35 million. While Duren has looked into sign-and-trade scenarios, there does appear to be a widespread belief that the two sides will ultimately work something out.

On paper, Duren is an easy extension candidate worth investing in. He was an All-Star and third-team All-NBA selection last season and averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He disappeared in the playoffs, however, averaging just 10.2 points per game as Detroit flamed out in the second round.

The Pistons won 60 games last season and finished first in the East, but leaned too much on Cade Cunningham in the playoffs and struggled to score consistently as a result. Duren’s inability to pick up the slack was a big reason why. The Pistons still believe in him, but the postseason almost certainly cost him some money in negotiations.