Jalen Green’s comments on city of Houston go viral

Jalen Green’s comments about the city of Houston are going viral.

Green joined “The Bill Simmons Podcast” for an interview that resolved an outstanding issue. You may recall that Simmons drew attention for saying “f— Jalen Green” on a previous podcast. Simmons wasn’t making the remark because he has a personal issue with Green, but to buttress his point that Green’s achievements weren’t very meaningful because he was playing for a bad Rockets team.

Not only did the two men sort things out on the podcast, but they discussed other subjects as well. Green shared why he loves Houston so much: the food.

“The food is crazy. They got the best food out here. I swear. It’s where you put the weight on for sure. They got all types of different food out here. I love it,” Green said.

Green also shared that he was happy to have been drafted by the Rockets No. 2 overall in 2021.

Jalen Green on the city of Houston (continued): “I was super excited when I heard I was getting drafted there. I didn’t really care where I was going. I just wanted to be top. I’m happy where I’m at. I like my situation.” — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) May 24, 2022

The 20-year-old guard is listed at 6-foot-4 and 178 pounds. At that weight, it probably wouldn’t hurt him too much to endulge in some of Houston’s finest cuisine.

Green averaged 17.3 points per game as as rookie and made the All-Rookie team.