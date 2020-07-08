Jamal Crawford sends great tweet after being signed by Nets

Jamal Crawford is back in the NBA and truly thrilled about his fortune.

The 40-year-old guard has played in the NBA since making his Bulls debut in 2000. However, until Wednesday, he hadn’t signed to play during the 2019-2020 season despite campaigning hard for a spot.

But Crawford’s wish came true when he and the Brooklyn Nets agreed on a deal. The opportunity came because Brooklyn has several players who will not be joining the team in the Orlando bubble due to injuries, COVID-19, or other reasons. Crawford is grateful for the chance to play again and thankful that his patience and positive energy paid off.

You wanna make God laugh, tell him your plan. He'll tell you, sit back and watch this.. So thankful for alllllllllll the positive energy. Beyond humbled and blessed — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 9, 2020

Good for Crawford. He last played in 64 games for the Suns last season, averaging 7.9 points in 18.9 minutes per contest.

Crawford may be joined by another familiar veteran on the Nets in Orlando.