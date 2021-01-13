Jamal Murray defends Kyrie Irving amid firestorm

One of Kyrie Irving’s fellow guards thinks that the Brooklyn Nets star is being treated a bit unfairly.

Irving stirred up more controversy this week after a viral video appeared to show him at an indoor party with several guests and no masks. Both the Nets and the NBA are now investigating the video. The six-time All-Star recently left the team for “personal reasons” and has not played since Jan. 5.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray responded to the firestorm by pointing to Irving’s history of charitable donations and community work. “They just pick n choose what they wanna really talk bout,” Murray wrote.

They just pick n choose what they wanna really talk bout https://t.co/7uOpMqDLBL — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) January 12, 2021

Irving is indeed a divisive player who often garners criticism for his various antics. But just because he has certain positive aspects to his character does not mean that he can escape criticism for dumb behavior. Imagine the same scenario involving LeBron James, a player who is well-respected for his behavior both on and off the court. Had James been the one caught at such a gathering, he would be criticized just as strongly, and rightfully so.

In any case, Irving may always elicit strong reactions for what he does. But while he deserves to be commended for his philanthropic works, he should also be called out when he engages in unprofessional behavior.