Jamal Murray shows off nasty burn on his hand from Game 3 of Finals

Jamal Murray recorded a 30-point triple-double in a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals … but it definitely came at a cost.

The Denver Nuggets star Murray dove for a loose ball in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game and ended up with deep scrape on his left hand. Murray was seen flexing the hand on occasion for the rest of the game, but it didn’t seem to affect him too much as he ended up with 34 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists in a 109-94 win for Denver.

On Thursday, Murray showed off the extent of the damage to reporters. The bottom part of Murray’s left palm had a pretty nasty open layer of skin visible. Mike Singer of the Denver Post shared the photos.

Here’s what happened to Jamal Murray’s hand. A floor burn. pic.twitter.com/DsFNPNg3IM — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 8, 2023

Here is a closer look.

Jamal Murray has a floor burn on his hand 😳 (Via @msinger ) pic.twitter.com/pajbZ2M05k — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 8, 2023

Murray was later spotted with his left hand taped during practice. But Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said that it was just a floor burn for Murray (indicating that Murray will be just fine for Friday’s Game 4).

The dynamic-scoring guard Murray, averaging 26.0 points per game in the Finals, shoots with his right hand anyway, so the issue with his left hand shouldn’t affect him too much. But that hardwood can pose a big risk for hand injuries (as this other NBA star can also tell you).