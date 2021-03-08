Look: James Harden draws attention for his crazy outfit

James Harden is known for making bold fashion choices, and that continued to be the case on Sunday night.

Harden showed up at the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta wearing what appeared to be a clear rain coat over his clothes. And to be clear, no, it was not raining.

James Harden has arrived. pic.twitter.com/vyfoxy73ck — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 7, 2021

Some pointed out that he had the look of notorious fictional serial killer, Patrick Bateman.

James Harden going as Patrick Bateman for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ugbcZD6u7E — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) March 7, 2021

Here are more jokes that Harden received for his outfit.

Harden had 21 points in the All-Star Game, playing on Team Durant. He scored all of his points on 3-pointers. He could probably averaging 30 points per game in any outfit.