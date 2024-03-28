James Harden gets Ben Simmons treatment in return to Philly

James Harden did not exactly get much love Wednesday from “The City of Brotherly Love” as his Los Angeles Clippers visited the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Sixers fans did not hold back their boos in the All-Star’s first return to Philly since he was traded earlier this season.

The Philly crowd lets James Harden hear it 😤 pic.twitter.com/zgYPT89DdB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 27, 2024

Harden demanded a trade away from the 76ers months before the 2023-24 season began. The cold war with Sixers president Daryl Morey lasted into the regular season, but eventually led to Harden getting sent to the Clippers.

The Sixers fan base has had some recent experience with player holdouts. Ben Simmons — the man Philly initially traded in exchange for Harden — pulled off a similar stunt two seasons ago. The Wells Fargo Center crowd has since booed Simmons endlessly every time he’s returned. Harden may receive the same treatment moving forward.

Harden played 79 games across two seasons as a member of the 76ers. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 10.6 assists with the team, serving more as a facilitator next to reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Harden led the NBA in assists per game last season.

Harden made headlines last offseason when he called Morey a “liar” for not holding true to his word. Now well removed from his stint with the Sixers, Harden has finally admitted the truth on what Morey actually lied about.