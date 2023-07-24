James Harden calls out ESPN over social media post

James Harden was not a fan of The Worldwide Leader’s content this weekend.

ESPN reposted a video to their social media pages of the Philadelphia 76ers guard Harden loading up on some burgers at a music festival. The video was originally posted by Houston rapper Bun B (of UGK fame). Bun B was at the festival personally handing out burgers from his restaurant Trill Burgers. In the video, Bun B was giving out the goodies when none other than Harden walked up … and took four burgers.

In ESPN’s repost of the video on Instagram, they wrote “Harden stocking up” along with a burger emoji. That drew a strong response from Harden himself, who fired back by writing, “Slow news week?”

James Harden fires back lol pic.twitter.com/I3PfzBQUPp — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) July 24, 2023

It seems pretty obvious that Harden was getting the burgers for his friends and not just taking four of them to eat himself. But that was still a really funny visual, especially since Harden is under the microscope right now because of his trade demand from the 76ers.

When Harden requested a trade from the Houston Rockets in 2020, there were some unflattering pictures of the former MVP that led people to joke that he was intentionally letting himself go to force his way out of Houston. Now many of the same jokes are coming back because of that burger video … only Harden definitely isn’t laughing.