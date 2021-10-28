James Harden has honest assessment of his conditioning

It’s been a slow start to the season for James Harden, and the Brooklyn Nets guard has an explanation for his lack of scoring.

Harden has yet to score more than 20 points in a game this season, and he didn’t even hit 15 points for the second straight game in Wednesday’s loss to Miami. It’s not what people are used to seeing from Harden, who averaged over 30 points per game as recently as the 2019-20 season.

After the game, Harden blamed his offseason rehab for his slow start to the season. The guard said his normal routine of playing pickup was interrupted by rehab, and that he’s still regaining his usual form.

James Harden: "As much as I want to get back to 30s and 40s points, I can't do that. As much as I want to, as much as I would love to, I didn't have any opportunities to play pickup. It was all rehab." — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) October 28, 2021

Harden dealt with a significant hamstring injury at the end of last season. It seems he’s still working his way back from that. Harden’s free throws are down as well, which his coach believes is because of unfair treatment from officials.

The good news is Harden seems to think he’ll be able to get back to where he usually is fitness-wise. It just might be a bit before we see some of the impressive stat lines he’s known for.

