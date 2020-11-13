James Harden wishes Russell Westbrook happy birthday amid trade rumors

Any of the issues taking place behind the scenes between Houston Rockets teammates James Harden and Russell Westbrook aren’t spilling out into the open just yet.

On Thursday, Westbrook’s 32nd birthday, Harden posted a social media message to his teammate wishing him well. There was no hint of any drama, either.

It’s worth noting this is coming from Harden’s side. He seems perfectly content playing alongside Westbrook in Houston. He’s been there longer and is seen as being the star attraction.

Reports have indicated Westbrook does not feel the same way. That’s why, right now, any communication between the two is going to be put under a microscope as the rumors intensify. We’ll see if Westbrook responds or not, but for now, it’s tough to see where things stand beyond what we’ve heard.