James Harden looks significantly slimmer in new photo

July 25, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Nov 15, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) arrives to Toyota Center prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden appears to have called Jenny this offseason.

A picture went viral this week of the Philadelphia 76ers star Harden looking extremely trim. The photo was from a recent interview that Harden did for a Chinese social media site. Take a look.

The former MVP Harden battled hamstring issues and weight concerns during his debut season with the 76ers last year. Harden was listed at 220 pounds, and there were even rumors that Harden arrived at training camp out of shape.

To his credit though, Harden accepted a contract for next season that is well below his normal value. On top of the pay cut, it looks like Harden’s weight has taken a cut as well.

