James Harden offers thoughts on Kyrie Irving situation

The Brooklyn Nets are facing an uncertain future with Kyrie Irving away from the team, and the situation has likely been frustrating for his teammates. However, James Harden insists the goal remains unchanged.

Harden was asked about Irving’s COVID vaccine stance on Wednesday. He said he respects Irving’s beliefs but that the Nets have to worry about the players who are in camp.

Harden: “Kyrie believes in his beliefs& he stands firmly. We respect it, we all love Ky. But we have a job to do, and individually myself, I’m still wanting to set myself up for a championship. The entire organization, is on the same path” #nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) October 13, 2021

With Irving, Harden and Kevin Durant all healthy and available, the Nets would easily be the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. But, once again, Irving has taken the focus off of basketball and no one knows if or when he will be eligible to play.

Nets general manager Sean Marks announced this week that Irving will not be able to practice or play with the team until he is vaccinated. Irving would have been eligible to play in road games but not games in Brooklyn due to New York vaccine mandates. There’s already reason to believe Durant supported the team’s decision. The same may be true for Harden.