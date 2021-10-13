Kevin Durant supports Nets in ongoing Kyrie Irving drama?

The Brooklyn Nets announced this week that they will not allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time member of the team. Many have wondered how Irving’s close friend Kevin Durant feels about that decision, but it sounds like the two-time NBA Finals MVP supports it.

Nets general manager Sean Marks said the decision to not allow Irving to practice or play in games until he is vaccinated was one that was made by Brooklyn’s brass. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up!” Wednesday that Durant probably signed off on the plan.

“There was a path forward. It was a very difficult path, but when Kyrie was cleared to practice with the team, we could have seen a possible way that he could have maybe started to play in some road games,” Windhorst said. “Shutting that down and making it clear that you’re either with us or not with us, I think, had to be supported by Durant. That is a very important point, because (Irving) has no greater ally in this NBA than Kevin Durant.”

There’s still time for Irving to change his mind, but a recent tweet he sent seemed to indicate he is not going to. Durant is focused on winning another championship, so it is probably safe to assume that the Irving situation has been a source of frustration for him.

The Nets have dealt with Irving-related drama since they signed him. It sounds like that is taking a toll on ownership, and you have to wonder if Durant is in the same boat.