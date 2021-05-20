James Harden comments on his viral smoothie video

James Harden on Wednesday commented on the viral smoothie video involving him.

Harden did not play in his Brooklyn’s 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their regular season finale. But Harden was still in attendance to watch his Nets teammates play.

He was hanging out near the bench and drinking out of a huge smoothie cup. The images went viral:

A few days later, Harden was asked by reporters about the smoothie and shared his thoughts. The former NBA MVP lit up when asked about the shakes and called them “elite.” He is obviously a big fan.

“Those shakes are elite. You got the small ones and you got the big boys, and I had to go big boys for the game…” James Harden, on the Brooklyn smoothie pic.twitter.com/5rGGLPNER6 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 20, 2021

That shake did look delicious. Matter of fact, I’m about to break out the blender. Just need to find a giant bucket cup like him to get the full effect going.