Is James Wiseman’s future with Warriors in jeopardy?

The Golden State Warriors felt they were drafting a potential franchise cornerstone when they used the second overall pick on James Wiseman two years ago. They have not seen much of him because of a knee injury, however, and many have wondered if the former Memphis star’s days with the team could be numbered.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic indicated this week that the Warriors are not committed to Wiseman. He noted how Wiseman is expected to enter the 2022-23 season fully healthy after recovering from a knee injury. Despite that, he will likely begin the year as a backup center behind Kevin Looney.

The Warriors have a massive luxury tax bill. Wiseman is owed $21.7 million over the next two seasons. Unless he enjoys an early-season breakout, Golden State may feel that it is not worth paying him to sit on the bench.

Wiseman underwent meniscus surgery in April of 2021. He was initially expected to return last season, but he suffered a setback and needed another surgery.

Wiseman played in 39 games as a rookie two seasons ago, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game. He should draw interest on the trade market if the Warriors make him available. Though, it was not that long ago that they seemed unwilling to part with him.