Jared McCain releases his first video after being drafted by 76ers

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Duke guard and TikTok star, Jared McCain, with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Unsurprisingly, McCain quickly hit the social media platform with a few dance videos, including several featuring what he called “the best dance out” on TikTok with BlackMayo’s “Jus’ Know’ as his song of choice.

That continued through Friday night when McCain posted the first video of himself in a 76ers uniform.

Jared McCain’s first TikTok in a Sixers jersey pic.twitter.com/64wFjvxue4 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) June 28, 2024

Philadelphia’s social media team must be salivating. Or sweating in fear. It could go either way.

Immediately after McCain was picked, critics began to suggest his antics won’t go over well in Philadelphia or with his teammates, namely Joel Embiid. However, despite the negative attention, the 20-year-old insists he won’t change his ways now that he’s an NBA player.

“I credit my parents,” McCain told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I credit my brother, my family. They’ve instilled in me from a young age to just be confident in myself. Work hard, find your goals. And since I was a kid, I’ve always loved to just be myself. Be me, no matter where I’ve gone. I think that confidence comes from them.

“Whether it’s painting my nails, doing TikToks, it’s just stuff I like to do whether people like it or not. A lot of people don’t like it, but that’s fine with me. I’m just going to continue to embrace [it]. And I’m always going to be myself, because that’s what got me here.”

McCain will quickly learn that Philly is a tough town. The fans will enjoy these antics so long as he plays well and the 76ers are winning, but the second either of those things cease to be true, feelings will sour and the situation will shift on a dime.