Jason Kidd accused of abusive coaching methods while with Bucks

Jason Kidd’s tenure as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks did not last long. Some allegations detailed in a new book could help explain why.

A new book called “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP,” just went on sale on Tuesday. When Antetokounmpo joined the Bucks as a rookie, Larry Drew was their coach. Kidd replaced Drew and lasted three and a half seasons before being fired during the 2017-2018 season.

One person who read through the book listed a few passages about Kidd that reveal some of the man’s questionable coaching methods and behaviors.

According to the book, Kidd forced the Bucks’ players to practice on Christmas Eve and Christmas after they blew a game to Charlotte on Dec. 23 during Kidd’s first season as coach. The players originally were scheduled to have both days off to be with their families for Christmas, but Kidd overrode all that.

I read the new Giannis biography that is coming out tomorrow. My biggest takeaway is that Jason Kidd should not be be allowed to be around other people let alone coach an NBA team. The worst story is his response to a team loss on the day before Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/SYdwfX3t9t — Dr. Elliot Kupferberg's Water Bottle (@FakeTJHawke) August 9, 2021

Kidd worked the players so hard that former Bucks center Larry Sanders secretly went to the hospital after the practice. He also allegedly verbally abused Sanders, calling him names and a “terrible player.”

Said practice became genuinely dangerous for Larry Sanders. pic.twitter.com/zueQQ2Ie82 — Dr. Elliot Kupferberg's Water Bottle (@FakeTJHawke) August 9, 2021

Another example of Kidd’s poor leadership came when he benched Antetokounmpo thinking that Giannis messed up a defensive assignment. Even though the video, which Kidd watched at halftime, showed Antetokounmpo did not screw up, Kidd benched him anyway.

One of the less dangerous but nonetheless unhinged parts (to me at least) was the time Kidd called out Giannis in front of the team for a mistake, was proven wrong, and then sat Giannis anyway. pic.twitter.com/cdl75i0DN2 — Dr. Elliot Kupferberg's Water Bottle (@FakeTJHawke) August 9, 2021

Some others reflected on Kidd’s style and believe the coach had different ways of trying to bring the best out of players, such as making them uncomfortable.

Some more comments from former colleagues and players on and off the record about Jason Kidd. pic.twitter.com/ukf19whpQM — Dr. Elliot Kupferberg's Water Bottle (@FakeTJHawke) August 9, 2021

Whether Kidd’s approach was intended to get the most out of his players or not, he seemed to go about it in odd and seemingly unfair/overboard ways at times. His methods also did not seem to produce positive results.

The Bucks went 139-152 (.478) under Kidd. They were 23-22 when he was fired in 2017-2018 and went 21-16 under Joe Prunty the rest of the year. They became a serious playoff contender when Mike Budenholzer took over the following season.

Kidd later became an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers and was hired this offseason to serve as the Dallas Mavericks’ next head coach. Kidd received a high-level endorsement upon being hired by the Mavs.

H/T New Era Radio