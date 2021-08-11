 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 11, 2021

Jason Kidd accused of abusive coaching methods while with Bucks

August 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd’s tenure as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks did not last long. Some allegations detailed in a new book could help explain why.

A new book called “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP,” just went on sale on Tuesday. When Antetokounmpo joined the Bucks as a rookie, Larry Drew was their coach. Kidd replaced Drew and lasted three and a half seasons before being fired during the 2017-2018 season.

One person who read through the book listed a few passages about Kidd that reveal some of the man’s questionable coaching methods and behaviors.

According to the book, Kidd forced the Bucks’ players to practice on Christmas Eve and Christmas after they blew a game to Charlotte on Dec. 23 during Kidd’s first season as coach. The players originally were scheduled to have both days off to be with their families for Christmas, but Kidd overrode all that.

Kidd worked the players so hard that former Bucks center Larry Sanders secretly went to the hospital after the practice. He also allegedly verbally abused Sanders, calling him names and a “terrible player.”

Another example of Kidd’s poor leadership came when he benched Antetokounmpo thinking that Giannis messed up a defensive assignment. Even though the video, which Kidd watched at halftime, showed Antetokounmpo did not screw up, Kidd benched him anyway.

Some others reflected on Kidd’s style and believe the coach had different ways of trying to bring the best out of players, such as making them uncomfortable.

Whether Kidd’s approach was intended to get the most out of his players or not, he seemed to go about it in odd and seemingly unfair/overboard ways at times. His methods also did not seem to produce positive results.

The Bucks went 139-152 (.478) under Kidd. They were 23-22 when he was fired in 2017-2018 and went 21-16 under Joe Prunty the rest of the year. They became a serious playoff contender when Mike Budenholzer took over the following season.

Kidd later became an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers and was hired this offseason to serve as the Dallas Mavericks’ next head coach. Kidd received a high-level endorsement upon being hired by the Mavs.

H/T New Era Radio

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus