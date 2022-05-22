Jason Kidd dismisses talk of Luka Doncic being sick

Luka Doncic did not look like himself in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, and there were reports that the Dallas Mavericks star was quite ill afterward. That may be true, but the Mavs are not going to let it be an excuse.

After the Golden State Warriors blew out Dallas in Game 1, TNT play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan told KNBR’s Greg Papa and John Lund that he heard Doncic was sick Wednesday night into Thursday.

“I guess he was up most of the night and ill,” Harlan said, via Tom Dierberger of NBC Sports. “I’ve heard it now from two different people, so I’m assuming it’s probably true.”

Jason Kidd did not exactly deny that Doncic was sick, but he certainly downplayed it.

Jason Kidd on report about Luka Doncic being sick after Game 1: “He’s fine. To my knowledge he was good this morning. He was good this afternoon. I don’t know if he was sick or not sick. He’s fine.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) May 20, 2022

If Doncic was sick, the illness must have been short-lived. He scored 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting in Game 1, which the Mavericks lost 112-87. He then bounced back with 42 points on 12-of-23 shooting in Game 3 Friday night. The Mavs still lost 126-117 and are now in a 2-0 series hole headed back to Dallas for Game 3.