Jason Kidd receiving good reviews as Lakers assistant coach?

Jason Kidd could be a future head coaching candidate.

Kidd, 47, has had two different head coaching jobs in the NBA previously. He went 44-38 in one season with the Nets in 2013-2014 and then became a head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks the following year. Kidd was fired midway through his fourth season with the Bucks.

The former 10-time NBA All-Star is in his first season as an assistant coach for the Lakers on Frank Vogel’s staff. In a column about coaching candidates, ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz said Kidd has been receiving “favorable reviews” as an assistant. Arnovitz believes Kidd will likely have a shot at future head coaching jobs again.

That makes plenty of sense.

Kidd is said to be the highest-paid assistant coach in the league. The Lakers also were preventing him from talking with the media, possibly so he wouldn’t undercut Vogel.

As of December, Kidd was said to be a candidate for the Knicks job, though there appears to be a new favorite now.

