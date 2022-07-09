Jason Kidd makes revelation about Mavericks’ lineup for next season

Jason Kidd made a revelation about the Dallas Mavericks’ lineup for next season.

Kidd spoke with ESPN during the network’s summer league coverage on Friday. He expressed some disappointment about losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. However, Kidd said that the Mavericks should have a bigger lineup next season.

The Mavs coach said that 6-foot-5 guard Spencer Dinwiddie and 7-foot center JaVale McGee would be starting. Comparatively, Brunson is 6-foot-1.

Jason Kidd giving the NBA Today crew a sneak peak to the Mavericks starting lineup next season 👀 "We're going to be a bigger team." pic.twitter.com/CTW9aVAGXd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 8, 2022

The Mavs’ starting lineup will be Luka Doncic, Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Christian Wood, and McGee.

Dinwiddie mostly came off the bench last season after being acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. McGee will be in his second stint with Dallas after playing 34 games for them in 2015-2016.

Dallas went 52-30 last season, which was the fourth-best record in the West. The team had a strong playoff run before losing to the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.