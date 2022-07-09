 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 9, 2022

Jason Kidd makes revelation about Mavericks’ lineup for next season

July 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jason Kidd looking on

Nov 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers coach Jason Kidd warms up players before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kidd made a revelation about the Dallas Mavericks’ lineup for next season.

Kidd spoke with ESPN during the network’s summer league coverage on Friday. He expressed some disappointment about losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. However, Kidd said that the Mavericks should have a bigger lineup next season.

The Mavs coach said that 6-foot-5 guard Spencer Dinwiddie and 7-foot center JaVale McGee would be starting. Comparatively, Brunson is 6-foot-1.

The Mavs’ starting lineup will be Luka Doncic, Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Christian Wood, and McGee.

Dinwiddie mostly came off the bench last season after being acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. McGee will be in his second stint with Dallas after playing 34 games for them in 2015-2016.

Dallas went 52-30 last season, which was the fourth-best record in the West. The team had a strong playoff run before losing to the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus