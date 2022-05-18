Jason Kidd roasts Suns after latest bench fine

The Dallas Mavericks cannot stop running afoul of the NBA’s bench decorum rules, but coach Jason Kidd is just using those fines as a way to roast everyone publicly.

The NBA announced Wednesday that the Mavericks had been fined $50,000 for violating league rules regarding “team bench decorum.” The league’s statement said that Mavericks players “stood for an extended period in the team bench area” and “were on or encroaching upon the playing court” during the team’s Game 7 win over Phoenix. The size of the fine was due to the fact that the Mavericks have been repeatedly punished by the NBA for similar violations during the playoffs.

Kidd was asked about the fine later Wednesday and was clearly unimpressed by it. He questioned who had complained, as the game “was a blowout, so I don’t think the fans complained.”

Jason Kidd on $50K fine for bench decorum violations: “I know about the fine. Just trying to figure out what we did wrong to get the fine. We’ll see tomorrow why we got the fine. … And then who complained? It was a blowout, so I don’t think the fans complained.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 18, 2022

The implication is that if the Mavericks were blocking the view of any Suns fans, they were doing those fans a favor. That is a pretty brutal comeback.

Kidd has been casually dropping savage quotes throughout the playoffs and his team is backing him up by winning games. Things could get pretty stinging with the Golden State Warriors in the team’s sights in the Western Conference Finals.