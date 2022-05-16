Jason Kidd had great quote about Mavericks’ Game 7 win

Jason Kidd’s Dallas Mavericks are in the conference finals, and they got there in convincing fashion.

The Mavericks dismantled the Phoenix Suns with a 123-90 win in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series in Phoenix on Sunday night. They led by 30 points at halftime, holding Phoenix to an embarrassingly low 27 points in the half.

Kidd said after the game that the blowout was the outcome many expected. They just didn’t think it would be Dallas who won.

Jason Kidd: “A lot of people said it was going to be a blowout. Well, they were right, but they didn’t have us on the winning side.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 16, 2022

That was well-said by Kidd.

Dallas was a 6.5-point underdog. And they had the game in hand by halftime.

Who saw that coming? Well, maybe Kidd and one other guy.

Now Dallas will face the Warriors in the conference finals.