Jason Kidd has surprising admission about time as Nets coach

Jason Kidd is essentially admitting that all the jokes about his time as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets were right.

The new Dallas Mavericks coach spoke this week on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas and made a surprising admission about his tenure with the Nets — that he did not have any idea what he was doing.

“When I first became a head coach, I was scared to death. I knew nothing,” said Kidd, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. “Coming here to Dallas, it’s about having fun. You can’t control everything. You got to let your players be themselves.”

Kidd became head coach of the Nets in 2013 immediately after retiring as a player. He came in with zero coaching experience, and it definitely showed. Kidd took a talented team to 44 wins and a second-round exit before leaving amid a failed attempt at a power play. As such, Kidd’s time in Brooklyn is probably best remembered for this embarrassing on-court incident.

Of course, Kidd did not have the best reputation at his next coaching stop either. But he will definitely try to flip the script now that he is in Dallas.

Photo: Nov 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers coach Jason Kidd warms up players before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports